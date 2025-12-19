'Akhanda 2' earns ₹76.64cr in 1st week; here's how

The movie kicked off strong with ₹8 crore from paid previews and ₹22.5 crore on its first day, totaling ₹30.5 crore in India net collections. Collections dropped to ₹15.5 crore on day two and took a sharp dip midweek, but the Telugu version alone brought in most of the total ₹76.64 crore first-week haul.

Box office buzz

Even with its ups and downs, Akhanda 2 is now Tollywood's eighth highest-grosser of 2025—a solid spot for any film this year.

If you missed it in theaters or want to catch those epic action scenes again, Netflix has picked up the streaming rights!