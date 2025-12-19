'Akhanda 2' earns ₹76.64cr in 1st week; here's how
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, the Telugu fantasy action sequel directed by Boyapati Srinu, stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in dual roles and Aadhi Pinisetty as the villain.
After a delayed release on December 11, the film quickly drew crowds for its mix of mythological themes and big action moments.
In numbers:
The movie kicked off strong with ₹8 crore from paid previews and ₹22.5 crore on its first day, totaling ₹30.5 crore in India net collections.
Collections dropped to ₹15.5 crore on day two and took a sharp dip midweek, but the Telugu version alone brought in most of the total ₹76.64 crore first-week haul.
Box office buzz
Even with its ups and downs, Akhanda 2 is now Tollywood's eighth highest-grosser of 2025—a solid spot for any film this year.
If you missed it in theaters or want to catch those epic action scenes again, Netflix has picked up the streaming rights!