'Akhanda 2' nears ₹90cr in just 13 days
Entertainment
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is making waves at the box office—pulling in a huge ₹87.6 crore in just under two weeks since its December 12 release.
Most of the buzz is coming from Telugu fans, but with Christmas break here, even bigger numbers could be on the way.
How it's earning across languages
The film scored ₹73.35 crore from its Telugu version alone in week one, and also brought in extra from other languages: ₹2.45 crore (Tamil), ₹69 lakh (Hindi), ₹18 lakh (Kannada), and ₹8 lakh (Malayalam).
Its second weekend was strong too, with over ₹7 crore collected between Friday and Sunday, and weekday earnings holding steady above a crore each day—showing fans are sticking around for this sequel's run.