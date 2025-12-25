'Akhanda 2' nears ₹90cr in just 13 days

How it's earning across languages

The film scored ₹73.35 crore from its Telugu version alone in week one, and also brought in extra from other languages: ₹2.45 crore (Tamil), ₹69 lakh (Hindi), ₹18 lakh (Kannada), and ₹8 lakh (Malayalam).

Its second weekend was strong too, with over ₹7 crore collected between Friday and Sunday, and weekday earnings holding steady above a crore each day—showing fans are sticking around for this sequel's run.