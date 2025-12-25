Why Akshaye Khanna wasn't feeling his 1st 'Dhurandhar' look

How the final look came together

The team landed on a blend of kurta-jeans, distressed fabrics, and later silk-wool pathanis as Khanna's character moved from gangster life into politics.

Chauhan said these choices were all about keeping things real as the character evolved.

In the standout "Fa9la" scene, Khanna wore a black Balochi pathani while dancers were in white—creating a strong visual contrast under the sun.