Why Akshaye Khanna wasn't feeling his 1st 'Dhurandhar' look
Akshaye Khanna almost didn't go with the rugged vibe for his role in Dhurandhar.
Costume designer Smriti Chauhan revealed he told her, "I'm not sure if we take this route," and pushed for a style that felt more true to his character's Lyari street roots.
How the final look came together
The team landed on a blend of kurta-jeans, distressed fabrics, and later silk-wool pathanis as Khanna's character moved from gangster life into politics.
Chauhan said these choices were all about keeping things real as the character evolved.
In the standout "Fa9la" scene, Khanna wore a black Balochi pathani while dancers were in white—creating a strong visual contrast under the sun.
What to expect from 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar stars Khanna as Rehman Dakait—a Pakistani gangster inspired by real-life Lyari figure Rehman Baloch.
The film's already making waves online thanks to moments like Khanna's bold "Lutt Le Gaya" rally entry and that dramatic "Fa9la" sequence.