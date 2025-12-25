'Resident Evil' actor faces attempted murder charges after road rage shooting

What we know so far

Heinz was arrested near Stockton University later that day. Investigators found he'd stopped at a storage unit to pick up more firearms; the gun used belonged to his father, and the SUV he drove was his mother's. Some other guns were rented by a friend.

Heinz is still in custody and will be arraigned on January 30, 2026.

The case has drawn extra attention, according to media coverage, because of his gaming fame and the serious nature of the charges.