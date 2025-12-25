'Resident Evil' actor faces attempted murder charges after road rage shooting
Ernest Wesley Heinz, known for his work in the Resident Evil video games, has been indicted on 31 counts—including attempted murder—after a road rage incident in New Jersey on September 11, 2025.
Authorities say Heinz allegedly shot Maritza Arias-Galva in the face and then fled, prompting a lockdown at Stockton University during the search.
What we know so far
Heinz was arrested near Stockton University later that day. Investigators found he'd stopped at a storage unit to pick up more firearms; the gun used belonged to his father, and the SUV he drove was his mother's. Some other guns were rented by a friend.
Heinz is still in custody and will be arraigned on January 30, 2026.
The case has drawn extra attention, according to media coverage, because of his gaming fame and the serious nature of the charges.