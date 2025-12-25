'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' teaser: Tommy Shelby returns
Netflix just dropped the first teaser for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," bringing Cillian Murphy back as Tommy Shelby.
Set in 1940s Birmingham during World War II, the film picks up after the show's finale and gives us a moody glimpse into what's next for Shelby.
Teaser vibes: Dark, intense, and classic Peaky
The teaser kicks off with haunting shots—empty forests, graveyards, and quiet rooms—while someone asks, "Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?"
He quietly says, "I'm not that man anymore," but it's clear he's being pulled back in.
Expect flashes of fights, explosions, Nazi symbols, machine guns—and even a quick look at Barry Keoghan joining the chaos.
Release info & cast
Directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight.
Alongside Murphy are Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham and more.
Catch it in theaters from March 6 (for two weeks), then on Netflix starting March 20.