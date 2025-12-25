'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' teaser: Tommy Shelby returns

Teaser vibes: Dark, intense, and classic Peaky

The teaser kicks off with haunting shots—empty forests, graveyards, and quiet rooms—while someone asks, "Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?"

He quietly says, "I'm not that man anymore," but it's clear he's being pulled back in.

Expect flashes of fights, explosions, Nazi symbols, machine guns—and even a quick look at Barry Keoghan joining the chaos.