Prakash Jha returns to acting in 'Bhaag Mohabbat,' shooting starts 2026

Why does this matter?

Instead of heading straight to theaters, "Bhaag Mohabbat" will premiere at international festivals before landing on OTT platforms—putting story first.

It's also a reunion for Jha and Tiwari after their work together on "Gangaajal" and "Apaharan," plus it marks Jha's return to acting after years behind the camera.

If you're into fresh indie films or curious about festival picks, this one's worth keeping an eye on.