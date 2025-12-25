Next Article
Prakash Jha returns to acting in 'Bhaag Mohabbat,' shooting starts 2026
Entertainment
Prakash Jha is stepping back in front of the camera for "Bhaag Mohabbat," teaming up with director Amitabh Parashar.
The film, which also stars Nikeet Dhillon and Mukesh Tiwari, kicks off filming in March 2026 on a tight budget, with scenes planned in Dehradun over just 25 days.
Why does this matter?
Instead of heading straight to theaters, "Bhaag Mohabbat" will premiere at international festivals before landing on OTT platforms—putting story first.
It's also a reunion for Jha and Tiwari after their work together on "Gangaajal" and "Apaharan," plus it marks Jha's return to acting after years behind the camera.
If you're into fresh indie films or curious about festival picks, this one's worth keeping an eye on.