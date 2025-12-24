Next Article
'Naagin 7' kicks off December 27 with new twists and faces
Entertainment
Naagin fans, get ready—season 7 arrives December 27!
Lead actor Namik Paul says this time there'll be more than one Naagin, which means even more drama and tangled storylines.
Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the show is sticking to its roots with big battles and unexpected turns.
Fresh cast, mythical creatures, and easy streaming
This season stars Namik Paul alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, plus Eisha Singh, Karan Kundrra, Alice Kaushik, Beena Banerjee, and Ruhi Chaturvedi.
Expect new mythical creatures like dragons to shake things up.
You can catch Naagin 7 on Colors TV at 8pm or stream it anytime on JioHotstar.
As Namik Paul suggests, there will be plenty of surprises and twists right from the first episode.