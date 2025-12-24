'Naagin 7' kicks off December 27 with new twists and faces

Fresh cast, mythical creatures, and easy streaming

This season stars Namik Paul alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, plus Eisha Singh, Karan Kundrra, Alice Kaushik, Beena Banerjee, and Ruhi Chaturvedi.

Expect new mythical creatures like dragons to shake things up.

You can catch Naagin 7 on Colors TV at 8pm or stream it anytime on JioHotstar.

As Namik Paul suggests, there will be plenty of surprises and twists right from the first episode.