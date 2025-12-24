Nicki Minaj quits Instagram after AmericaFest speech backlash
Nicki Minaj has left Instagram after her appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest sparked major backlash.
On December 21, 2025, she spoke in Phoenix, praising Donald Trump for "giving people hope" and calling out California Governor Gavin Newsom's stance on transgender youth.
Her comments led to a huge wave of unfollows—nearly 10 million—before she deactivated her account.
What went down at AmericaFest?
On stage, Minaj said Trump had been through "every single thing a person can be through publicly," and urged men not to "be Newscum," taking a jab at Newsom.
She also declared, "We won't be silenced ever again; we will speak up for Christians wherever they are in this world."
The fallout online was immediate.
Social media aftermath
Minaj's remarks quickly led to heated debates across social platforms.
Not only did she lose millions of followers overnight, but Cardi B's old tweet resurfaced too: "I will never turn Republican lol."
For now, Minaj is off Instagram as the conversation continues.