Tamil horror-comedy 'Rajini Gaang' to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Ready for some laughs and chills? Rajini Gaang, a Tamil horror-comedy directed by M. Ramesh Baarathi, starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video tonight (December 24).
The movie follows a couple, played by Dwiwika and Rajini Kiishen, who run away together with a stolen thaali—and end up facing some unexpected supernatural trouble.
What's the story?
After eloping, Maina gets possessed by the spirit Ponnarasi. This sends Rajini and his friends on a wild quest with a priest to figure out what the spirit wants and how to set her free.
You'll also spot Munishkanth, Motta Rajendran, and Cool Suresh in key roles.
Where can you watch it?
Rajini Gaang will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video—just make sure you have an active subscription.
Quick facts
The film is rated 8.6/10 on IMDb and runs for 126 minutes.