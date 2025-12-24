Andhra Pradesh is bringing in uniform cinema ticket prices
Andhra Pradesh is preparing to bring in a single, state-wide cinema ticket pricing system.
Announced by Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, this move is all about making movie tickets fairer for everyone and helping the local film industry stay strong.
The new policy will come through one official order and aims to keep things simple for both moviegoers and theaters.
What's changing and why it matters
The plan involves talking with everyone in the film world—producers, distributors, exhibitors—to sort out the details.
Tickets will be priced based on whether a film is high-budget or low-budget, so there's less confusion at the box office.
There's also a focus on rising costs for artists and big pan-India productions.
Plus, by making movies more accessible (and affordable), Andhra Pradesh hopes to develop as a major hub for film and television production, and promote tourism through cinema.