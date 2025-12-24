Andhra Pradesh is bringing in uniform cinema ticket prices

What's changing and why it matters

The plan involves talking with everyone in the film world—producers, distributors, exhibitors—to sort out the details.

Tickets will be priced based on whether a film is high-budget or low-budget, so there's less confusion at the box office.

There's also a focus on rising costs for artists and big pan-India productions.

Plus, by making movies more accessible (and affordable), Andhra Pradesh hopes to develop as a major hub for film and television production, and promote tourism through cinema.