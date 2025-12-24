'Friends' actor Pat Finn dies at 60 after cancer battle
Pat Finn, the actor and comedian you might recognize from The Middle and Friends, has passed away at 60.
He died at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday after a tough fight with bladder cancer, which had come back and spread following a remission in 2022.
News of his passing was confirmed on Wednesday.
Who was Pat Finn?
Finn was that familiar face in some of TV's biggest sitcoms—he played Bill Norwood on The Middle for eight years, Dr. Roger on Friends, and Joe Mayo on Seinfeld.
He also popped up in shows like Murphy Brown and 3rd Rock from the Sun.
Off-screen, he loved improv and even taught it at universities.
Remembered by family and fans
Finn is survived by his wife Donna Crowley, their three kids—Cassidy, Caitlin, and Ryan—and a big extended family.
His passing has left many in comedy and TV remembering him as both talented and kind-hearted.