Ranveer Singh is still in 'Don 3'—rumors about his exit are false
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh hasn't left Don 3, despite what the internet's been saying.
India Today called the exit rumors "entirely untrue," and a source clarified that just because Singh is picking new projects doesn't mean he's out of Don 3.
Why does this matter?
Don 3 is a huge deal in Bollywood, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
Ranveer is stepping into a role made iconic by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan—so it's basically a dream gig for any actor.
Even with other big films on his radar, Don 3 remains one of the most sought-after projects in Hindi cinema, and Singh is still very much on board.