Ranveer Singh is still in 'Don 3'—rumors about his exit are false

Why does this matter?

Don 3 is a huge deal in Bollywood, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Ranveer is stepping into a role made iconic by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan—so it's basically a dream gig for any actor.

Even with other big films on his radar, Don 3 remains one of the most sought-after projects in Hindi cinema, and Singh is still very much on board.