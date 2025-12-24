Darshan's wife files cyber complaint over Instagram abuse
Vijayalaxmi, wife of jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, has reported 15 Instagram accounts for abusive comments.
Sharing screenshots on her Story, she called out the trolls: "To all those who call themselves 'class fans,' thank you for publicly displaying your level. Police complaints have been registered against these accounts. Harassment in the name of fandom will no longer be tolerated."
What sparked this?
Online hate spiked after actor Kichcha Sudeep made a comment at his film event that many interpreted as provocative toward rival fans—though he later clarified he was talking about piracy.
This fueled existing fan rivalries and led to targeted harassment against Vijayalaxmi.
Why does it matter?
This complaint comes while Darshan is already facing legal trouble in a high-profile murder case and amid ongoing drama around his films and family.
Now, police are investigating the cyberbullying seriously.