Darshan's wife files cyber complaint over Instagram abuse Entertainment Dec 24, 2025

Vijayalaxmi, wife of jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, has reported 15 Instagram accounts for abusive comments.

Sharing screenshots on her Story, she called out the trolls: "To all those who call themselves 'class fans,' thank you for publicly displaying your level. Police complaints have been registered against these accounts. Harassment in the name of fandom will no longer be tolerated."