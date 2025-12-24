Next Article
'Naagin 7' kicks off December 27
Entertainment
Naagin is back with its seventh season, premiering December 27, 2025, at 8pm
Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms with JioStar, the show will air every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar.
What's new this season?
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stars as Purvi, who's on a mission to save the country from a massive toxic threat.
Tejasswi Prakash appears as her mom in the first episode.
The cast also includes Namik Paul, Eisha Singh, Karan Kundrra, Alice Kaushik, Beena Banerjee, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and possibly Sahil Uppal.
Bigger universe & better visuals
Celebrating 10 years of Naagin, this season promises richer stories, upgraded VFX, and new mythical creatures like dragons and werewolves—making things even more epic for longtime fans.