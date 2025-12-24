'Naagin 7' kicks off December 27 Entertainment Dec 24, 2025

Naagin is back with its seventh season, premiering December 27, 2025, at 8pm

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms with JioStar, the show will air every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar.