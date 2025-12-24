Rajasthan wants to be Bollywood's next big backdrop
Rajasthan just rolled out its Film Tourism Promotion Policy-2025, offering up to 30% subsidies for filmmakers who shoot in the state.
The government hopes Rajasthan's forts, deserts, and palaces will become go-to locations for movies and web series.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage, desert landscape, historic forts, palaces and diverse natural locations as being of global appeal, while Deputy CM Diya Kumari promised smoother processes for film crews.
Why should you care?
This policy doesn't just mean more movies set in epic Rajasthani landscapes—it also brings real perks: feature films can get up to ₹3 crore back, web series and documentaries up to ₹2 crore, and TV serials up to ₹1.5 crore if they spend enough locally.
There are extra incentives for winning awards, plus scholarships for local students at top film schools like FTII and NSD.
With a new online portal making permissions easier, Rajasthan is aiming to boost tourism and create jobs.