Rajasthan wants to be Bollywood's next big backdrop

Why should you care?

This policy doesn't just mean more movies set in epic Rajasthani landscapes—it also brings real perks: feature films can get up to ₹3 crore back, web series and documentaries up to ₹2 crore, and TV serials up to ₹1.5 crore if they spend enough locally.

There are extra incentives for winning awards, plus scholarships for local students at top film schools like FTII and NSD.

With a new online portal making permissions easier, Rajasthan is aiming to boost tourism and create jobs.