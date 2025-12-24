'Mrs.' director Arati rejects films with rape as plot device
What's the story
Arati Kadav, the director of the acclaimed film Mrs., recently revealed that she turned down several directorial offers because they used rape as a plot device for female character development. Speaking to Zoom, she said, "After Mrs., some of the films I was getting were where the girl is raped by five men, and then she finds herself." She added, "I thought, why should rape be the trigger for a woman to find herself?"
Narrative critique
Kadav's concerns about 'dominant narrative' in films
Kadav further expressed her concern over the recurring theme of women discovering themselves after traumatic experiences. She said, "That was such a dominant narrative. I couldn't put my finger on it." The director also spoke about her apprehensions regarding actor Sanya Malhotra's emotional state during the filming of Mrs. She revealed that Malhotra often cried during emotional scenes, even when it wasn't required, which made her worry about preserving the actor's emotions.
Film success
'Mrs.' received critical acclaim and multiple awards
Released on ZEE5 in February, Mrs. was a massive hit with audiences and critics alike. The film's direction by Kadav also received widespread praise. The film bagged several awards including at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, where Mrs. star Malhotra won the top honor, becoming the Best Actor (Female) in a Web Original Film.