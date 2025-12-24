'Mrs.' director rejected films using rape as a character catalyst

'Mrs.' director Arati rejects films with rape as plot device

By Apoorva Rastogi 06:15 pm Dec 24, 202506:15 pm

What's the story

Arati Kadav, the director of the acclaimed film Mrs., recently revealed that she turned down several directorial offers because they used rape as a plot device for female character development. Speaking to Zoom, she said, "After Mrs., some of the films I was getting were where the girl is raped by five men, and then she finds herself." She added, "I thought, why should rape be the trigger for a woman to find herself?"