Akhtar eyed for Burman biopic by Pandey, 'Don 3' uncertain
Farhan Akhtar might soon step into the shoes of music legend R.D. Burman, with Neeraj Pandey directing a new biopic. If all goes well, filming could kick off by late 2026.
Farhan is reportedly excited and gearing up to dive deep into Burman's life and legacy.
Meanwhile, Don 3 is facing uncertainty after Ranveer Singh left the project over creative differences.
Burman tracks rights secured, sessions underway
The film aims to truly honor Burman's legacy: rights to his classic tracks are already locked in, and music sessions have started to recreate his signature sound.
Director Pandey and producer Kamal Jain want this story to be both heartfelt and inspiring, spotlighting how much Burman shaped Indian cinema.
Excel seeks 45cr for 'Don 3'
Don 3 is facing delays and uncertainty amid Ranveer Singh's exit, with Excel Entertainment now seeking ₹45 crore in compensation.
The future of this blockbuster franchise is looking pretty uncertain right now.