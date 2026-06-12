Akhtar eyed for Burman biopic by Pandey, 'Don 3' uncertain Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Farhan Akhtar might soon step into the shoes of music legend R.D. Burman, with Neeraj Pandey directing a new biopic. If all goes well, filming could kick off by late 2026.

Farhan is reportedly excited and gearing up to dive deep into Burman's life and legacy.

Meanwhile, Don 3 is facing uncertainty after Ranveer Singh left the project over creative differences.