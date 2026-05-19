Akhtar in talks to join Khan's biopic of Lala Amarnath

Hirani story set during 1947 Partition

Set during India's Partition in 1947, the movie dives into Amarnath's life and his journey through cricket, with friendship as a big theme.

Story by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Khan, Excel Entertainment, and Hirani, filming kicks off October 2026.

The script has had several readings with input from Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, set against a historical backdrop while mixing sports with the era's big social changes.