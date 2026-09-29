'Akka' lands on Netflix October 30 with Suresh and Apte
Entertainment
Heads up, crime drama fans: Akka is landing on Netflix October 30!
Set in 1980s South India, this series stars Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte as two fierce women running a matriarchal underworld, until an outsider shakes things up.
Expect plenty of power moves and tension.
'Akka' directed by debutant Shetty
Directed by debutant Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka took nearly three years to make and marks a big streaming milestone for Yash Raj Entertainment.
It's Keerthy Suresh's streaming debut, with strong performances from Apte and Tanvi Azmi too.
If you're into their work, keep an eye out: Suresh also appears in Raftaar (dropping October 16), while Apte was recently seen in Lust Stories 3.