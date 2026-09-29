'Akka' lands on Netflix October 30 with Suresh and Apte

Directed by debutant Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka took nearly three years to make and marks a big streaming milestone for Yash Raj Entertainment.

It's Keerthy Suresh's streaming debut, with strong performances from Apte and Tanvi Azmi too.

If you're into their work, keep an eye out: Suresh also appears in Raftaar (dropping October 16), while Apte was recently seen in Lust Stories 3.