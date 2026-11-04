Akkineni and Hashmi reunite in 'King100' after nearly 28 years
Entertainment
Nagarjuna just dropped the character poster for King100, revealing that he's reuniting with Tabu after nearly 28 years.
Tabu plays Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, a political leader taking her oath, marking their reunion nearly 28 years after their last collaboration in Aavida Maa Aavide (1998).
Akkineni's 'King100' releases December 24 2026
Directed by RA Karthik, King100 is Nagarjuna's milestone 100th film and centers on a father-daughter story.
Tabu's character stands out with her no-nonsense attitude: "There are only two kinds of people in this world - one who believe in hard work and one in luck. I hate luck."
The movie uses de-aging tech to show different phases of Nagarjuna's role.
Produced by Annapurna Studios with music by Devi Sri Prasad, it hits theaters worldwide on December 24, 2026.