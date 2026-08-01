Akkineni calls 'Lenin' a game changer after injury and hiatus
Entertainment
Akhil Akkineni is calling his new film < em>Lenin a real game-changer in his nearly 10-year acting journey.
After taking time off, dealing with a tough hand injury and big life changes, he says the movie's success finally gave him the validation he was looking for.
"I'm relieved that everyone who believed in me can hold their heads high," he shared.
Akkineni credits Ravdjee for support
Akhil had to step away from films for 16 months to recover from two surgeries, but says this break taught him patience and a new approach to work.
He credits his wife Zainab Ravdjee as his biggest supporter, calling her his Bangaru Thalli.
Grateful for his family's film legacy and fan support, Akhil now plans to take a short breather before picking his next project.