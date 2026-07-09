Akkineni returns in 'Lenin' cleared U/A after toning graphic scenes Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Akhil Akkineni is back on the big screen after three years with his new action drama, Lenin.

The film has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A rating and runs for 2 hours and 38 minutes.

To get this rating, the team toned down some graphic scenes but kept the story intact.