Akkineni returns in 'Lenin' cleared U/A after toning graphic scenes
Entertainment
Akhil Akkineni is back on the big screen after three years with his new action drama, Lenin.
The film has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A rating and runs for 2 hours and 38 minutes.
To get this rating, the team toned down some graphic scenes but kept the story intact.
Jr. NTR narrates opening of 'Lenin'
Lenin stars Bhagyashri Borse alongside Akhil, plus Pramod Panju, Sivaji, Brahmaji, Sunil, and Easwari Rao in key roles. Thaman is behind the music.
One cool highlight: Jr. NTR kicks off the movie with a special narration that sets up its unique world.
The film drops in theaters this Friday and has been getting plenty of buzz on social media with fresh posters and updates.