Akkineni returns with 'Lenin,' Vamsi calls him 'new Akkineni 2.0' Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Akhil Akkineni is back with Lenin, his big action drama releasing on Friday. This film is a major moment for him: his first big release in almost 10 years.

Producer Naga Vamsi said, "This is the new Akhil 2.0," and shared how Akhil spent two years working on the project, asking fans to show up and support.