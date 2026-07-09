Akkineni returns with 'Lenin,' Vamsi calls him 'new Akkineni 2.0'
Entertainment
Akhil Akkineni is back with Lenin, his big action drama releasing on Friday. This film is a major moment for him: his first big release in almost 10 years.
Producer Naga Vamsi said, "This is the new Akhil 2.0," and shared how Akhil spent two years working on the project, asking fans to show up and support.
Vamsi urges strong opening for 'Lenin'
Vamsi urged everyone to give the movie a strong opening, saying Akhil isn't just relying on his famous family but showing up like a determined newcomer.
The cast includes Bhagyashri Borse, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Easwari Rao.
Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna and Vamsi, Lenin promises an exciting watch for moviegoers.