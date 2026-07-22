Akkineni warns late post-production is hurting Telugu film industry

Sharing his own experience, Nagarjuna mentioned that his films Ninne Pelladata and Annamayya were ready a month early, which made things smoother for everyone.

He suggested handing over films to post-production at least two weeks before release.

Looking at Hollywood, he pointed out how directors like Christopher Nolan can announce release dates a year in advance, saying, "For the good of cinema, for the health of cinema, we must do this."