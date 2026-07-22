Akkineni warns late post-production is hurting Telugu film industry
Entertainment
Nagarjuna isn't happy with how often Telugu movie releases are getting pushed back, sometimes even at the last minute.
He says this "leaving post-production until the 11th hour" is hurting the industry and wants filmmakers to stick to their schedules.
Akkineni urges 2-week post-production handover
Sharing his own experience, Nagarjuna mentioned that his films Ninne Pelladata and Annamayya were ready a month early, which made things smoother for everyone.
He suggested handing over films to post-production at least two weeks before release.
Looking at Hollywood, he pointed out how directors like Christopher Nolan can announce release dates a year in advance, saying, "For the good of cinema, for the health of cinema, we must do this."