Akkineni's 'Lenin' opens to ₹6.73cr India day, ₹9.73cr worldwide
Entertainment
Akhil Akkineni's action-packed film Lenin just hit theaters and made a strong first impression, earning ₹6.73 crore across India on opening day and reaching a total of ₹9.73 crore worldwide when you count overseas numbers.
'Lenin' nets ₹6cr Andhra Pradesh Telangana
Most of the film's success came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which together brought in ₹6 crore.
Karnataka added another ₹65 lakh, while Tamil Nadu and other regions chipped in smaller amounts.
Abburu directs Thaman scores 'Lenin'
Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin is set against the rugged backdrop of Rayalaseema and features music by S Thaman.