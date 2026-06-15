Akkineni's 'Lenin' postponed to July 10 to let 'Peddi' run

Akkineni confirms 'Lenin' July 10

Nagarjuna, Akhil's dad and co-producer, confirmed the new date on X, saying, "You are going to see a new Akhil. Get ready for the Lenin experience."

With posters and songs already creating hype, fans seem excited.

The team includes Thaman on music, Leon Britto behind the camera, and Naveen Nooli as editor.