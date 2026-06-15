Akkineni's 'Lenin' postponed to July 10 to let 'Peddi' run
Entertainment
Akhil Akkineni's much-awaited film Lenin has been postponed to July 10, 2026.
The makers decided to move the release from June 26 so Ram Charan's Peddi can finish its strong box office run, and to give themselves a bit more time to polish the film.
Akkineni confirms 'Lenin' July 10
Nagarjuna, Akhil's dad and co-producer, confirmed the new date on X, saying, "You are going to see a new Akhil. Get ready for the Lenin experience."
With posters and songs already creating hype, fans seem excited.
The team includes Thaman on music, Leon Britto behind the camera, and Naveen Nooli as editor.