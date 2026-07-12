Akkineni's 'Lenin' posts ₹15.3cr India total in 2 days

Akkineni son seeks box office hit

For Akhil, Lenin is more than just another movie, it's his shot at finally scoring a box office hit.

His dad, Nagarjuna, openly talked about past setbacks but said he believes this film could connect because the story feels real and relatable.

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu with a hefty ₹100 crore budget, the cast also includes Panju, Bhagyashri Borse, Sunil, and Ramki backing up the action.