Akkineni's 'Lenin' posts ₹15.3cr India total in 2 days
Entertainment
The Telugu action film Lenin starring Akhil Akkineni has kicked off with strong numbers, pulling in ₹7.15 crore on day one and jumping 14% to ₹8.15 crore on day two.
That's a total of ₹15.3 crore in India and ₹23.4 crore worldwide so far, with theaters about half full, pretty solid for a new release.
Akkineni son seeks box office hit
For Akhil, Lenin is more than just another movie, it's his shot at finally scoring a box office hit.
His dad, Nagarjuna, openly talked about past setbacks but said he believes this film could connect because the story feels real and relatable.
Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu with a hefty ₹100 crore budget, the cast also includes Panju, Bhagyashri Borse, Sunil, and Ramki backing up the action.