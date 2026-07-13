Akkineni's 'Lenin' tops box office at ₹37cr, injury revealed

Glass accident nearly severed Akkineni's nerve

Nagarjuna said a glass accident nearly severed a nerve in Akhil's hand and left him without sensation for a while.

Nagarjuna reflected that Akhil became calm and began to think the same way.

Through it all, Akhil's wife Zainab Ravdjee helped keep things positive.

Before Lenin released, both Nagarjuna and lead actress Bhagyashri Borse prayed for its success, making this milestone feel even more meaningful for the family.