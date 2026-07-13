Akkineni's 'Lenin' tops box office at ₹37cr, injury revealed
Akhil Akkineni's latest film, Lenin, just became his biggest box office hit ever, earning ₹37 crore worldwide, even with mixed reviews.
At the film's success meet (as reported on July 13, 2026), Nagarjuna shared that Akhil went through a tough hand injury around one-and-a-half to two years ago that needed months of physical therapy.
Glass accident nearly severed Akkineni's nerve
Nagarjuna said a glass accident nearly severed a nerve in Akhil's hand and left him without sensation for a while.
Nagarjuna reflected that Akhil became calm and began to think the same way.
Through it all, Akhil's wife Zainab Ravdjee helped keep things positive.
Before Lenin released, both Nagarjuna and lead actress Bhagyashri Borse prayed for its success, making this milestone feel even more meaningful for the family.