'New generation is...insecure': Why Priyadarshan cast Akshay, Saif in 'Haiwaan'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan is reuniting with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for the upcoming film Haiwaan. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and marks a major genre shift for the director from comedy to thriller. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan explained his decision to work with Kumar and Khan together, citing challenges posed by younger actors today.
Casting challenges
'New generation very insecure': Priyadarshan
Priyadarshan acknowledged that casting two major stars together can be tricky with today's actors.
He said, "Yes, that is true. I have worked with Akshay and Govinda, Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna, but there were never any issues because there were no ego problems between them."
"But the new generation is very insecure. They always want to know what the other person is doing. They don't want to know what they are doing."
Career shift
Director explains break from comedy
Priyadarshan also spoke about his desire to break away from his image as a comedy director with Haiwaan.
He said, "I started my career with serious films like Viraasat (1997). After Hera Pheri (2000), this comedy brand came on my head. But fortunately, I have been making serious movies too in the South."
"Haiwaan is not a dark film, and there's enough for you to laugh in between too. But it is a very emotional film."
Reunion
On reunion with Kumar
Haiwaan marks Priyadarshan's eighth film with Kumar.
Speaking about their successful partnership, the director said, "It is about our trust in each other. He never questions me. He will just come to the shot and ask what you want me to do and just do it. He has got a blind belief in me."
Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles and will be released on September 11, 2026.