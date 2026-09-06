'New generation is...insecure': Why Priyadarshan cast Akshay, Saif in 'Haiwaan'

Priyadarshan acknowledged that casting two major stars together can be tricky with today's actors.

He said, "Yes, that is true. I have worked with Akshay and Govinda, Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna, but there were never any issues because there were no ego problems between them."

"But the new generation is very insecure. They always want to know what the other person is doing. They don't want to know what they are doing."