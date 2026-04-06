Did you know Akshay and Tabu learnt dance together?

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tabu , who are reuniting after 25 years for the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla , revealed some surprising details about their long-standing association at the film's trailer launch event on Monday. The two stars have known each other for an impressive 39 years! Kumar shared this revelation during the event, stating that they used to learn dance together at a dance class before entering the film industry.

Unveiling the past Kumar and Tabu's dance class days Kumar, who completed 35 years in the industry, said, "I have been knowing her for 39 years. Tabu and I would learn dance together at a dance class. Many people don't know." Tabu added that he used to pick her up on his bike before their dance classes. The revelation left fans and attendees at the event surprised!

Producer's praise Ektaa Kapoor praises Kumar Ektaa Kapoor, who co-produced Bhooth Bangla with Kumar, also had some words of praise for the actor. She revealed that before this film, they had worked together on Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara, which didn't perform well at the box office. Despite the failure, Kapoor was surprised when Kumar returned his fee for the film after its poor performance. "I was shocked. Koi nahin karta," she said.

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