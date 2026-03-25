'So what?': Akshay Kumar defends age gap in 'Bhooth Bangla'

The age-gap between lead pairs in Hindi cinema has always sparked debates. Now, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (58) is set to romance Wamiqa Gabbi (32) in the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla . Speaking to News18, Kumar questioned why this should be an issue at all. "Toh kya hai? Humne pehle dekha nahi hai kya kabhi (So What? Haven't we seen this before)?" "It happens in Hollywood as well," he said.

Director's perspective 'There's a big difference between chronological age, screen age' Priyadarshan, the director of Bhooth Bangla, also weighed in on the age-gap debate. He said, "There's a big difference between chronological age and screen age." "An actor's screen age may not be his real age. But people accept you for your screen age, too. I don't see any issue there." "When I shoot with Akshay or Tabu, I never feel (an issue) looking at them." "And once audiences watch the film, I notice that they don't feel that issue either."

Co-star's view 'I will work with her daughter, too' Last year, Salman Khan also addressed the age gap with his Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna. He said, "Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between the heroine and me." "But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother?" "When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her daughter, too. Her mother's permission will be sorted."

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