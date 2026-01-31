Akshay Kumar calls Rani Mukerji 'goddess of acting'
Akshay Kumar is all in for Rani Mukerji's new film, "Mardaani 3."
He shared the trailer on Instagram, calling her the "goddess of acting" and telling everyone, "I saw it, I loved it. Don't miss it."
'Mardaani 3' and its storyline
"Mardaani 3" marks Rani's reprise as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. This time, she's taking down a human trafficking ring led by Amma (Mallika Prasad), with Janki Bodiwala also joining the cast.
The movie opened strong—₹4 crore on day one.
Other accolades for Rani
Not only did "Mardaani 3" beat the opening numbers of previous films in the series, making it the franchise's biggest opener yet.
Industry colleague Neil Nitin Mukesh also gave Rani a shoutout: "You are fierce, fearless and utterly commanding" and "You're on fire — stronger, sharper and more dangerous than ever."