Akshay Kumar calls Rani Mukerji 'goddess of acting'

"Mardaani 3" marks Rani's reprise as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. This time, she's taking down a human trafficking ring led by Amma (Mallika Prasad), with Janki Bodiwala also joining the cast. The movie opened strong—₹4 crore on day one.

Other accolades for Rani

Not only did "Mardaani 3" beat the opening numbers of previous films in the series, making it the franchise's biggest opener yet.

Industry colleague Neil Nitin Mukesh also gave Rani a shoutout: "You are fierce, fearless and utterly commanding" and "You're on fire — stronger, sharper and more dangerous than ever."