Akshay Kumar clarifies 'Bhooth Bangla' isn't like 'Dhurandhar'
Akshay Kumar recently called Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar a "great film" and made it clear it's very different from his own upcoming movie.
He said, "'Dhurandhar' is a great film, I've seen it. This ('Bhooth Bangla') is a different film."
While Dhurandhar is for adults, his next project, Bhooth Bangla, is aimed at kids and families.
Meanwhile, this is 'Dhurandhar's box office collection
Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, released on March 19, 2026, and absolutely crushed it at the box office with ₹454 crore in its opening weekend. That's more than what KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) made!
Bollywood stars like Allu Arjun and Alia Bhatt have also given it big props.
What's next for Kumar?
Akshay Kumar is reuniting with director Priyadarshan after a decade for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy that has been announced.
The two have made hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri before, so expectations are high for this one too!