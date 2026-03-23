Akshay Kumar clarifies 'Bhooth Bangla' isn't like 'Dhurandhar' Entertainment Mar 23, 2026

Akshay Kumar recently called Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar a "great film" and made it clear it's very different from his own upcoming movie.

He said, "'Dhurandhar' is a great film, I've seen it. This ('Bhooth Bangla') is a different film."

While Dhurandhar is for adults, his next project, Bhooth Bangla, is aimed at kids and families.