Akshay to play villain in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'?

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has reportedly joined the cast of Rohit Shetty 's upcoming comedy film Golmaal 5. According to Variety India, he will be playing the lead antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn and his ensemble cast. This marks a significant shift in the franchise's narrative style, which has largely relied on situational comedy without any primary villain.

Franchise continuity Will 'Golmaal 5' go back to its roots? Despite the major shift in narrative, Golmaal 5 will reportedly retain the franchise's signature silly humor. The film will be bigger, bolder, and more expansive than its predecessors. Kumar's entry into the series as a villain is expected to add an extra layer of star power to the film. The franchise started with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006 and has since become one of Bollywood's most successful comedy series.

Film updates Meet the ensemble cast of 'Golmaal 5' The film will see Devgn leading the familiar chaos with Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade. The extended ensemble also features Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Sharman Joshi is likely to return as well, while Kareena Kapoor Khan's casting is not yet confirmed. The film's production is set to begin at the end of February in Film City with a theatrical release expected in early 2027.

