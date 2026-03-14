It's official! Akshay Kumar joins Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially started shooting for Golmaal 5 in Mumbai. The film is a part of one of Bollywood's most popular comedy franchises and brings back the original cast members, including Ajay Devgn , Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi. Notably, this new installment also features Akshay Kumar for the first time.

Announcement Kumar enters franchise with a bald look On his birthday, Shetty took to Instagram to share a video that features the entire cast of Golmaal 5. The clip shows Kumar joining the original gang and marks his entry into the franchise with a bald look, black kurta pyjama, and dark sunglasses. In the video, he also hugs Devgn multiple times.

Role Kumar to play the lead antagonist According to a previous report by Variety India, Kumar has been roped in as the lead antagonist for Golmaal 5. This will pit him against Devgn and the ensemble cast of the franchise. In addition, South Indian actor Priyamani has also joined the team in a pivotal role. Comedy veterans Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra are also returning to reprise their beloved characters from previous films.

Advertisement