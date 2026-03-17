Akshay Kumar jokes about wife's precaution against gas crisis
Akshay Kumar spoke about the LPG/gas situation at a recent event, saying his household hasn't run out of gas yet.
Still, his wife Twinkle Khanna is playing it safe; she's already ordered two electric stoves just in case.
Akshay joked he wasn't sure if they'd arrived at home yet.
Akshay is leading the Mumbai Clean League
Akshay is leading the Mumbai Clean League, a citywide cleanliness competition he suggested under BJP's Awaaz Mumbaikaranchaa, Sankalp Bhajapcha campaign.
The goal? Get more people involved and help Mumbai climb the Swachh Bharat rankings.
He even kicked off Andheri's first flower show as part of these efforts.
Here's what Akshay has coming up
Movie-wise, Akshay has Bhooth Bangla coming out on April 10.
He'll also be seen in Golmaal five alongside Ajay Devgn and others, plus sequels like Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri three, Bhagam Bhag two, and Haiwaan are on his list.