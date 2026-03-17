Akshay Kumar jokes about wife's precaution against gas crisis Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

Akshay Kumar spoke about the LPG/gas situation at a recent event, saying his household hasn't run out of gas yet.

Still, his wife Twinkle Khanna is playing it safe; she's already ordered two electric stoves just in case.

Akshay joked he wasn't sure if they'd arrived at home yet.