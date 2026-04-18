'My body could've been cut...': Akshay recalls near-fatal stunts

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar , known for his action films, recently opened up about several dangerous moments on set. Speaking to Subhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, he spoke about how earlier stunt work had no safety cushioning and was done live with real danger involved. He recalled an incident from Sainik where a routine stunt between two buildings almost turned fatal.

Stunt details Kumar opened up on the dangers involved Kumar said, "Ek baar Sainik mein hua tha. Ek building se doosri building jaate-jaate mera haath thak gaya tha, and I thought mein chala jaunga, ek building se dusre building." "Tab kuch nahi tha VFX bhi nahi tha khud hi sab karna padta tha." He also spoke about a dangerous stunt in International Khiladi where he could have been seriously injured. "Once, during International Khiladi, in a boat scene, half of my body could have been cut off."

Home front Twinkle Khanna remains calm about her husband's safety Despite these dangerous incidents, Kumar revealed that his wife, author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, remains calm at home. He said she believes he will return safely from shoots. "Woh aa jayega, theek-thaak aa jayega," he quoted her as saying. On the work front, Kumar was recently seen in Bhooth Bangla, which also features a few action scenes. One of them even injured the actor.

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