Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan reunite after 19 years for 'Bhoot Bangla'
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan are teaming up again after 19 years for Bhoot Bangla, a comedy-horror set to hit theaters on April 10, 2026.
The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor (Balaji Motion Pictures), in association with Kumar's Cape of Good Films.
Meet the cast and crew
Expect a packed cast with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar.
The story comes from Akash Kaushik with screenplay by Rohan Shankar and team.
Pritam is handling the music—his first single "Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge" has already been announced.