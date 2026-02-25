Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan reunite after 19 years for 'Bhoot Bangla' Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan are teaming up again after 19 years for Bhoot Bangla, a comedy-horror set to hit theaters on April 10, 2026.

The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor (Balaji Motion Pictures), in association with Kumar's Cape of Good Films.