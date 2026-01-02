Akshay Kumar-Rani Mukerji to finally team up in 'OMG 3' Entertainment Jan 02, 2026

Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji are teaming up for the first time in Oh My God 3, directed by Amit Rai.

This sequel brings them together after a collaboration that's been nearly three decades in the making—they were supposed to work on Mulaqat back in 1997!

The film continues the popular OMG franchise, known for mixing comedy with social commentary.