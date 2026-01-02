Next Article
Akshay Kumar-Rani Mukerji to finally team up in 'OMG 3'
Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji are teaming up for the first time in Oh My God 3, directed by Amit Rai.
This sequel brings them together after a collaboration that's been nearly three decades in the making—they were supposed to work on Mulaqat back in 1997!
The film continues the popular OMG franchise, known for mixing comedy with social commentary.
Rani brings fresh energy; Akshay's box office streak continues
Rani's entry is expected to add new excitement and depth to the series, with insiders saying her presence will add immense gravitas and freshness to the narrative.
Meanwhile, Akshay has been on a winning streak at the box office lately, with recent hits like Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5 showing he's still one of Bollywood's biggest draws.