'Welcome 3' trailer: Akshay plays 'flop hero' in chaotic comedy

Film insights

Shooting of a fake film is at center of trailer

At the beginning of the clip, Paresh Rawal's character introduces Kumar's character as a "flop hero" and explains his plans to shoot Welcome to the Jungle. Kumar, Rawal, and the rest of the ensemble then camp in the jungle to shoot the "fake film." There are also some memorable callbacks, and we see Majnu Bhai's (Anil Kapoor) famous painting from Welcome in one scene. Overall, however, the jokes feel stale, and the ensemble seems overcrowded with over 25 actors.