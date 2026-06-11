'Welcome 3' trailer: Akshay plays 'flop hero' in chaotic comedy
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Welcome to the Jungle, also known as Welcome 3, has been released. The film marks Akshay Kumar's return to the comedy franchise and promises a mix of slapstick humor, action, and jungle chaos. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala under the Base Industries Group banner, it will hit theaters on June 26, 2026.
Film insights
Shooting of a fake film is at center of trailer
At the beginning of the clip, Paresh Rawal's character introduces Kumar's character as a "flop hero" and explains his plans to shoot Welcome to the Jungle. Kumar, Rawal, and the rest of the ensemble then camp in the jungle to shoot the "fake film." There are also some memorable callbacks, and we see Majnu Bhai's (Anil Kapoor) famous painting from Welcome in one scene. Overall, however, the jokes feel stale, and the ensemble seems overcrowded with over 25 actors.
Star-studded lineup
A look at the cast of 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Kumar leads the cast of Welcome to the Jungle, returning to the franchise after missing its second installment. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff, Kiran Kumar, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Tusshar Kapoor. Supporting roles are played by Johnny Lever, Yashpal Sharma, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.