'Big people don't cast me': Akshay on 8-hour workday rule
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently revealed that his strict eight-hour workday policy has resulted in some major producers being reluctant to cast him. The actor made this revelation during his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where he was accompanied by actor Ravi Kishan. Despite the controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone's similar stance last year, Kumar defended his decision.
Work ethic
'But they forget that I don't even go to my...'
When host Karan Johar praised Kumar for his support of debutant directors and his consideration for both directors and producers, the actor responded, "There's also the fact that a lot of big people don't want to cast me."
He added, "They say I work for only eight hours. But they forget that I don't even go to my vanity van for those eight hours."
Work-life balance
He works for 8hrs, sleeps for 8hrs
Kumar emphasized the importance of looking good as an actor, stating that people want to see them beautiful and energetic, not exhausted.
He explained that he works for eight hours, sleeps for eight hours, and spends the rest of his time with family, eating, and taking care of his body.
Kishan defended Kumar's work ethic by highlighting his speed and dedication during those eight hours.
Film production
Kumar referenced Christopher Nolan and Tom Cruise's work ethic
Kishan further praised Kumar's efficiency, stating that he often completes films in 55 days.
This prompted Kumar to reference an interview with director Christopher Nolan, who reportedly doesn't take more than 90 days to finish a film.
He also mentioned Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible was completed in 55 days.
Career choices
Why do people question me about number of films?: Kumar
Kumar also defended his prolific film career, saying it's perfectly fine to do two or three films at once.
He expressed confusion over why people question him about the number of films he does, saying, "Kaam nahi karunga to kya karunga (What else should I do if not work)?"
He added that he has never understood why people ask him this question.
Show history
Kishan's 1st appearance on 'Koffee with Karan'
This was Mirzapur: The Movie star Kishan's first appearance on Koffee With Karan, while it was Kumar's fifth.
The Hera Pheri actor has previously appeared solo in Season 4, with wife Twinkle Khanna in Season 5, and with Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Seasons 6 and 7, respectively. He skipped Season 8.
On the work front, he was last seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, which bombed at the box office despite mixed reviews.