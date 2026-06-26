Where to watch 'Welcome to the Jungle' on OTT?

OTT platform

OTT platform and tentative release date

Welcome to the Jungle is most likely to stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. Although the makers haven't officially announced an OTT partner or a digital release date, the film's poster confirms JioHotstar as its streaming partner. Bollywood films usually premiere on OTT platforms around eight weeks after their theatrical release. This means that Kumar's latest entertainer could be available for streaming on JioHotstar by the end of August.