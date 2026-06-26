Where to watch 'Welcome to the Jungle' on OTT?
What's the story
The much-awaited Bollywood film, Welcome to the Jungle, hit theaters on Friday. The latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise is headlined by Akshay Kumar and features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Arshad Warsi. With comedy fans and mass cinema enthusiasts now rushing to catch the film in theaters across India, many are already curious to know where they can stream it after its theatrical run.
OTT platform
OTT platform and tentative release date
Welcome to the Jungle is most likely to stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. Although the makers haven't officially announced an OTT partner or a digital release date, the film's poster confirms JioHotstar as its streaming partner. Bollywood films usually premiere on OTT platforms around eight weeks after their theatrical release. This means that Kumar's latest entertainer could be available for streaming on JioHotstar by the end of August.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Welcome to the Jungle revolves around a corrupt politician-businessman who devises an outrageous plan to launder ₹2,000 crore of black money by producing the biggest box-office disaster ever made. He assembles a massive but unpredictable team for this purpose, which includes a washed-up superstar, an incompetent filmmaker, a gangster, and several eccentric personalities. However, their plan takes an unexpected turn when they are mistaken for real army personnel and find themselves caught in a genuine terrorist crisis.
Film credits
Meet the team behind 'Welcome to the Jungle'
The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala. The star-studded cast includes Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Urvashi Rautela, among others.