Akshay Kumar's 2021 donation transforms school in remote J&K village
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's generous donation of ₹1 crore in 2021 has significantly improved the educational facilities at a government school in the Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir. The funds were used to build a new block at Government Middle School Nero Tulail, featuring modern classrooms, a library, and a computer lab. The building has been named Shri Hari Om Bhatia Education Block in honor of Kumar's late father.
Infrastructure upgrade
New block has classrooms, computer lab, and library
The newly constructed block has significantly improved the school's infrastructure, creating a better learning environment for students from the remote village near the Line of Control. It features modern classrooms, a computer laboratory, a library, and dedicated office space for teachers. Students are also reportedly benefiting from improved facilities under the government's Midday Meal Scheme, with cleaner and more organized arrangements now available on the school premises.
Actor's involvement
Kumar interacted with locals during his visit
According to locals, Kumar visited the Gurez Valley in 2021 at the invitation of the Border Security Force to meet jawans stationed in the region. During his visit to Tulail village in North Kashmir's Bandipora district, he interacted with schoolchildren and residents and later decided to support the school after witnessing the educational challenges they faced. The actor also spent time with BSF personnel during this visit, posing for photographs and dancing with them.