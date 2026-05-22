Akshay Kumar's 2021 donation transforms school in remote J&K village

The newly constructed block has significantly improved the school's infrastructure, creating a better learning environment for students from the remote village near the Line of Control. It features modern classrooms, a computer laboratory, a library, and dedicated office space for teachers. Students are also reportedly benefiting from improved facilities under the government's Midday Meal Scheme, with cleaner and more organized arrangements now available on the school premises.

Actor's involvement

Kumar interacted with locals during his visit

According to locals, Kumar visited the Gurez Valley in 2021 at the invitation of the Border Security Force to meet jawans stationed in the region. During his visit to Tulail village in North Kashmir's Bandipora district, he interacted with schoolchildren and residents and later decided to support the school after witnessing the educational challenges they faced. The actor also spent time with BSF personnel during this visit, posing for photographs and dancing with them.