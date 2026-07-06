Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' is a hit; collects ₹115cr

Box office performance

'Welcome to the Jungle' marks Kumar's 21st ₹100cr grosser

With Sunday earnings, Welcome to the Jungle's total India net collection has now climbed to an estimated ₹114.9cr. The film's India gross collection stands at ₹136.8cr. This marks another significant achievement for Kumar as it becomes his 21st film to cross the ₹100cr net mark at the Indian box office. As per Times of India, Kumar has posted seven ₹100cr films after the pandemic, and four of them have been back-to-back (Bhooth Bangla, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5)!