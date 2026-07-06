Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' is a hit; collects ₹115cr
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest film, Welcome to the Jungle, has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the ₹100cr net mark at the Indian box office during its second weekend. The comedy entertainer reportedly raked in ₹9.75cr on Sunday (Day 10), marking a 30% increase from Saturday's collection of ₹7.5cr. Despite facing stiff competition from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller Alpha, it has emerged as one of the year's most successful releases.
Box office performance
'Welcome to the Jungle' marks Kumar's 21st ₹100cr grosser
With Sunday earnings, Welcome to the Jungle's total India net collection has now climbed to an estimated ₹114.9cr. The film's India gross collection stands at ₹136.8cr. This marks another significant achievement for Kumar as it becomes his 21st film to cross the ₹100cr net mark at the Indian box office. As per Times of India, Kumar has posted seven ₹100cr films after the pandemic, and four of them have been back-to-back (Bhooth Bangla, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5)!
Competition
'Alpha' poses challenge for 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Despite its success, Welcome to the Jungle's second weekend collections were lower than its opening weekend. Daily collections ranged between ₹4.5cr and ₹9.75cr, with the film falling just short of double-digit weekend earnings. Trade observers attribute this slowdown to Alpha's release, which emerged as a major draw at multiplexes. The YRF Spy Universe film collected an estimated ₹34cr net during its opening weekend, with an India gross collection of ₹40.8cr.
Global earnings
Global success for Kumar's film
On the global front, Welcome to the Jungle has maintained steady numbers. The film earned an estimated ₹1cr overseas on Day 10, taking its overseas gross collection to ₹29.95cr. With domestic earnings of ₹136.8cr, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached an estimated ₹166.75cr. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy also stars Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, among many others.