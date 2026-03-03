Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla' trailer to be attached to 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
The much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, will reportedly have its trailer attached to the theatrical prints of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. This strategic decision is designed to leverage the anticipated strong turnout for Dhurandhar 2 upon its release on March 19. A digital release of the trailer is planned between March 9 and March 18, per Pinkvilla.
Promotion strategy
'The idea is to create strong digital chatter first...'
A source told the portal, "The trailer cut is locked and the team is extremely confident about it." "The idea is to create strong digital chatter first and then capitalize on the theatrical footfalls of Dhurandhar 2." "It's a calculated decision. The target audience overlaps significantly, and the scale of Dhurandhar 2 offers the perfect platform."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla is a Balaji Motion Pictures presentation, a part of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. The film features an ensemble cast including Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. It is produced by Kumar along with Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film will hit theaters on April 10.