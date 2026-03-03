'Dhurandhar 2' releases on March 19

Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla' trailer to be attached to 'Dhurandhar 2'

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:01 am Mar 03, 202610:01 am

What's the story

The much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, will reportedly have its trailer attached to the theatrical prints of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. This strategic decision is designed to leverage the anticipated strong turnout for Dhurandhar 2 upon its release on March 19. A digital release of the trailer is planned between March 9 and March 18, per Pinkvilla.