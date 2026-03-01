Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' to be longer than first part?
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to be a lengthy affair. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film's runtime is expected to fall between 3 hours and 40 minutes and 3 hours and 55 minutes. This makes it longer than its predecessor, which had a runtime of 214.01 minutes (3 hours, 34 minutes). The makers haven't officially confirmed the sequel's runtime.
Record-breaking potential
Will 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' enter this list?
If Dhurandhar: The Revenge's runtime reaches 3 hours and 55 minutes, it will become one of the longest films in Hindi cinema history. It will be the second-longest film in the last 26 years, following LOC Kargil (2003), which had a runtime of 4 hours and 7 minutes, according to Bollywood Hungama's report. Lagaan (2001) comes next on the list with a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes.
Release date
Everything to know about 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit theaters on March 19, clashing with Yash-starrer Toxic. Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios along with Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, it stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The first part was a massive box office success, and the sequel is expected to create even more buzz among fans. The trailer is expected to be released on March 3.