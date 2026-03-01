Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' to be longer than first part?

Record-breaking potential

Will 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' enter this list?

If Dhurandhar: The Revenge's runtime reaches 3 hours and 55 minutes, it will become one of the longest films in Hindi cinema history. It will be the second-longest film in the last 26 years, following LOC Kargil (2003), which had a runtime of 4 hours and 7 minutes, according to Bollywood Hungama's report. Lagaan (2001) comes next on the list with a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes.