'Dhurandhar': RGV lauds Aditya Dhar's 'intelligent' spin on 'hero-template film'

Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again praised Dhurandhar and its director Aditya Dhar . He described the movie as a refreshing, realistic departure from conventional hero-driven projects. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Varma said that while Dhurandhar follows a familiar commercial template with a "hero, heroine, and villain working for a lofty cause," it stands out in execution.

Execution praise Varma lauds 'Dhurandhar's realistic approach Varma emphasized the difference in execution, saying, "The way Aditya has done it is so realistic, the exact opposite of what we are used to seeing." He highlighted the absence of loud background scores and slow-motion entries that are often seen in commercial films. "Here, the hero is in the story. The story is dominating the hero and is growing in the process of what's happening," he added.

Character focus 'Dhurandhar's success shows demand for intelligent cinema' Varma also noted that other characters in Dhurandhar are equally impactful. "All the characters are looking almost as effective, if not more effective than the protagonist," he observed. He expressed happiness over the film's box office performance, stating it indicates a demand for "intelligent cinema."

