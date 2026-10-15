Akshay shoots special song for Anees Bazmee comedy
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has reportedly returned to India after shooting for a month-long schedule of his upcoming film Samuk in the UK. He is now busy shooting for another project in Dehradun, where he will be filming a special song for Anees Bazmee's untitled family comedy, co-starring Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna. The song is expected to be one of the major highlights of the film.
Schedule details
Song reportedly costs ₹1cr
Kumar will be shooting the song for the next five days in Dehradun, reported Mid-Day.
The makers have reportedly allocated a budget of around ₹1 crore for the song, which means viewers can expect grand sets and larger-than-life treatment.
The actor's dance moves will also add to the overall appeal of the track.
Work commitments
More about the song
Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has been roped in to design the track. Balan is also supposed to be part of the song, but her portions will be patched in later, per reports.
Kumar will be collaborating with Bazmee in this untitled comedy after successful stints in Heyy Babyy (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and Mission Mangal (2019).