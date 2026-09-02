'Samuk': Rukmini Maitr in talks to star opposite Akshay Kumar
What's the story
The upcoming sci-fi action thriller Samuk, starring Akshay Kumar, is currently being filmed in the UK. Now, Variety India has reported that Bengali actor Rukmini Maitr is in talks to join the project as the female lead opposite Kumar. This will be Maitr's big-screen Hindi film debut, following her appearance in the straight-to-OTT Hindi movie Sanak opposite Vidyut Jammwal.
Makers wishes
'The makers wanted someone with intensity'
A source told the outlet, "Discussions are underway with Maitr for a key part in the Kanishk Varma directorial."
"Rukmini has an interesting role that will complement Kumar."
"The makers wanted someone with intensity and a screen presence."
Meanwhile, Samuk is being mounted as a large-scale theatrical spectacle which is expected to release in 2027.
Film details
Kumar and Vipul Shah reunite
Samuk, co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, is a unique blend of science fiction, action, and survival.
The film marks the reunion of Kumar and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah after 12 years since their last project Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty in 2014.
Their previous collaborations include Aankhen (2002), Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), Namastey London (2007), and Action Replayy (2010).