'Samuk': Akshay gears up to fight alien in 1st look
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next big project, a sci-fi thriller titled Samuk. The film will see him face off against an alien predator with superhuman abilities. A special 40-second first look at the movie was released on Monday afternoon. A short video announcing the same was dropped earlier in the morning.
Announcement
'The enemy isn't human. But the fight is for humanity'
The short glimpse features an alien's mouth opening and a lot of blue, gooey stuff oozing out of it. There's thumping music in the background. Thereafter, the scene changes to Kumar wearing a suit and aiming a gun at something in the distance.
"The enemy isn't human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn't an option. #SAMUK - The invasion begins 28th May, 2027. In Cinemas Near You," read the caption.
Production progress
It's nearing completion at present
The filming for Samuk began in August 2026 and is now nearing completion in Mumbai. Most of the shoot has taken place in London.
The film, directed by Kanishk Varma, also features Oscar-nominated designer Alec Gillies and action director Luke Tumber on the team. Samuk marks Kumar and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah's reunion after 13 years. Shah is backing the project under his Sunshine Pictures banner, with Aashin A. Shah serving as co-producer.
It'll be released on May 28, 2027.