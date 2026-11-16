'Samuk': Akshay gears up to fight alien in 1st look 

The short glimpse features an alien's mouth opening and a lot of blue, gooey stuff oozing out of it. There's thumping music in the background. Thereafter, the scene changes to Kumar wearing a suit and aiming a gun at something in the distance.

"The enemy isn't human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn't an option. #SAMUK - The invasion begins 28th May, 2027. In Cinemas Near You," read the caption.